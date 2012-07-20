* Traders being offered steep discounts
* Attempts to disguise Iranian crude as of Iraqi origin
* Iran allows private firms to market oil
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, July 20 Obscure private firms are
offering Iranian crude oil at steep discounts to European oil
traders as Tehran seeks ways to restore oil export flows hit by
Western sanctions.
Traders who buy crude for European refineries say they are
are getting daily calls offering Iranian crude, sometimes
accompanied by the promise of fake paperwork to disguise it as
oil from a different origin.
Seeking to reverse a slump in exports caused by U.S. and
European Union sanctions, Tehran last month scrapped a strict
policy of marketing oil only through state National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC) to let private companies trade.
The sanctions, aimed at pressuring Iran to abandon what the
West says is a nuclear arms programme, have almost halted Iran's
oil sales to Europe. The EU banned imports from July 1 and
non-EU Turkey has slashed purchases.
Iranian oil initially destined for Turkey is now building up
in at the Egyptian Mediterranean transit port of Sidi Kerir and
is being offered in the European oil market by a growing number
of small firms.
"They are all crazy offshore companies, mainly Iranian guys
behind them," said a senior crude trader at a large state oil
firm. He said most of the offers were made by telephone.
Not all sellers of the crude are based outside Europe. One
offer seen by Reuters was posted on the online marketplace
Alibaba by a firm based in Italy.
Salama Import and Export listed itself as a provider of both
light and heavy Iranian crude grades with capacity to supply 1.2
million barrels per month for loading from Sidi Kerir.
The advertisement for May delivery included a detailed a
pricing formula to be effected in Turkish Lira or Euros and was
taken down from the website a few hours after a Reuters reporter
contacted the general manager, Saef Salama, by phone.
"The advertising is old," Salama said. "If you want Iranian
oil, you have to contact the Iranian oil ministry."
The company's registered address, on the outskirts of Rome,
displayed a doorbell with the firm's name written in hand.
The low-rise block, part of a modest but tidy new
development, appeared mainly residential, with Italian and
foreign family names listed on the intercom.
CASH IN A CASE
The EU's ban covering oil imports and shipping insurance
combined with U.S. measures against dealing with Iran's central
bank have cut Iran's oil exports by 50 percent since February.
The insurance ban has prevented Turkish vessels from loading
Iranian oil from Sidi Kerir -- the terminus of the Sumed
pipeline which transports Iranian, Saudi, Iraqi and Egyptian oil
from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.
Traders say up to seven million barrels of Iranian crude, or
seven medium-size shipments worth around $700 million, is stuck
in Egypt and being offered cheaply for immediate loading.
Some sellers offer to help sidestep sanctions or unwanted
publicity by providing an Iraqi certificate of origin and
fictional pricing details to match.
The head of one crude oil desk said he received around three
phone calls a day with offers of steeply discounted crude.
"The issue now is that the oil is trading at a significant
discount -- so you are looking at bigger profits. The question
is for what price will you risk going to jail," he said.
The crude was also being offered in part cargoes, by-passing
the problem of certification altogether, he said.
Tankers could sail into Egypt carrying 75 pct full of
genuine Iraqi crude, then fill the rest up with Iranian oil. The
grades would be similar enough for the cargo to pass any test.
The Iranian oil ministry did not answer calls to its public
relations office.
Traders and Western diplomats have said they expected Tehran
to step up efforts to sell crude via private firms as Iran's
pool of buyers is shrinking fast with just four countries --
China, India, Japan and Taiwan -- purchasing this month.
"It is a matter of time more than anything else before we
start to see traders working out a way to ship Iranian crude," a
Western diplomat said.
However, one dealer with a trading house said he doubted the
private firms would able to shift much volume because of
financial complications.
"The banks are so scared of the sanctions that they are
policing any transaction even remotely resembling an Iranian
deal. And without banks you cannot do much. Unless you are crazy
enough to bring cash in a case," he said.
(additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne in
London; and Alberto Sisto in Rome, editing by Richard Mably,
Anthony Barker)