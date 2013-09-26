LONDON, Sept 26 Iran has named a veteran oil
official as its representative on OPEC's board of governors, the
latest former incumbent to return to a senior oil post under new
president Hassan Rouhani.
The appointment of Hossein Kazempour Ardebili as Iran's OPEC
governor was confirmed this week by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on its website.
His reappointment follows that of oil minister Bijan
Zanganeh, whom Rouhani named to the role in August. Zanganeh
previously served as oil minister during the term of the
reformist president Mohammad Khatami.
Kazempour was Iran's OPEC governor for many years until
2008, when he was replaced.
Iran is traditionally OPEC's second-largest producer behind
Saudi Arabia, but it was overtaken by Iraq in 2012 as Western
sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme curbed Iranian exports.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter)