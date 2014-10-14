* Oil-price weakness compensated for by stronger dollar
* Iran sees oil-price weakness as temporary
* Crude falls towards $86 a barrel, lowest since 2010
LONDON, Oct 14 Iran, in a change of tack, is
saying it can live with lower oil prices, moving closer to the
views of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC members and reducing
the likelihood of any collective cut in OPEC output to support
prices.
OPEC's traditionally second-largest producer is normally
among the first members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to call for supply cuts to support prices.
Iran needs relatively high oil prices to balance its budget,
analysts say.
But a drop in oil prices - which fell towards $86 a barrel
on Tuesday, the lowest since 2010 - did not prompt calls for
cuts in OPEC supply.
"At this time of year, it is normal to have some price
weakness," a source familiar with Iran's oil policy told
Reuters. "And oil-price weakness has been compensated for by the
appreciation of the dollar."
OPEC's Gulf Arab producers are at ease with lower prices.
Saudi Arabia has been quietly telling market participants it is
comfortable with lower oil prices, a shift in policy that may be
aimed at slowing the expansion of rival producers including
those riding the U.S. shale oil boom.
Another core Gulf OPEC producer, Kuwait, said on Sunday OPEC
was unlikely to cut production.
Western sanctions have drastically reduced Iranian oil
output and exports and have limited its ability to participate
in output cuts at a time when Tehran's energy-dependent economy
is suffering from much lower oil revenues.
In the past, OPEC countries have cited a weakening dollar as
a reason to justify higher oil prices, which erode the
purchasing power of dollar-based oil revenues.
But the dollar is close to a four-year high against a basket
of currencies, helping offset the drop in prices. LCOc1>
"I am not worried at all," a second source familiar with
Iranian thinking said recently, when asked about the drop in oil
prices.
OPEC meets to review policy on Nov. 27 and such comments add
to the sense that a collective cutback to support prices - which
would be OPEC's first since the 2008 financial crisis - looks
unlikely - at least for now.
Iran's deputy oil minister said on Tuesday the recent drop
in oil prices is short-lived, the oil ministry's news agency
Shana reported.
Rokneddin Javadi, who is also the managing-director of the
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), asked if the fall in oil
prices would harm Iran's budget, said: "I don't think so."
The IMF has estimated that to achieve a zero fiscal balance
Iran needs oil prices to be $130 a barrel, the second-highest
after Libya of eight of OPEC's 12 members it looked at.
Iran, traditionally the No. 2 producer in OPEC, was
overtaken by Iraq in 2012 after European sanctions on Iran
forced it to reduce exports and as Iraq expanded supplies with
the help of foreign oil companies.
