TEHRAN Dec 11 The global oil market is balanced, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday, calling on some OPEC members to cut back as Libyan output resumes.

"The market is balanced and there is no need to increase OPEC's production ceiling ... Those member countries who have increased their production to compensate for Libya should cut back," Qasemi told a news conference ahead of an OPEC meeting on Dec. 14 in Vienna.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have increased their oil production in the past few months to compensate for the decrease of Libyan oil, trying to prevent high fuel prices from hindering economic growth after failing to convince OPEC to lift its production target in June.

Oil output from OPEC member Libya has since resumed and risen more rapidly than many expected, while OPEC has trimmed its demand outlook, prompting OPEC price hawk Iran to call for Gulf OPEC producers to cut to pre-Libya crisis volumes.

Qasemi, who heads the cartel, said the current price levels are "good" and OPEC's policy is to "preserve the current prices".

Oil-price needs in OPEC member-countries have risen sharply, analysts say, following announcements of increased social spending on their growing populations as they seek to counter unrest in the Middle East and North Africa.

