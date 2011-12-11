(Adds background)
TEHRAN Dec 11 The global oil market is
balanced, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday,
calling on some OPEC members to cut back as Libyan output
resumes.
"The market is balanced and there is no need to increase
OPEC's production ceiling ... Those member countries who have
increased their production to compensate for Libya should cut
back," Qasemi told a news conference ahead of an OPEC meeting on
Dec. 14 in Vienna.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
have increased their oil production in the past few months to
compensate for the decrease of Libyan oil, trying to prevent
high fuel prices from hindering economic growth after failing to
convince OPEC to lift its production target in June.
Oil output from OPEC member Libya has since resumed and
risen more rapidly than many expected, while OPEC has trimmed
its demand outlook, prompting OPEC price hawk Iran to call for
Gulf OPEC producers to cut to pre-Libya crisis volumes.
Qasemi, who heads the cartel, said the current price levels
are "good" and OPEC's policy is to "preserve the current
prices".
Oil-price needs in OPEC member-countries have risen sharply,
analysts say, following announcements of increased social
spending on their growing populations as they seek to counter
unrest in the Middle East and North Africa.
Brent crude for the year to date is above $110 a barrel, up
from the previous record near $100 in 2008.
