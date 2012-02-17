(Adds quote)
ISLAMABAD Feb 17 Iranian President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, accused by the West of pursuing a nuclear
weapons programme, said in Pakistan on Friday foreign nations
were determined to dominate the region and this should not be
allowed.
"There are countries that are determined to dominate our
region. And they have targeted our region for their domination
and hegemony," he told a news conference in the Pakistani
capital Islamabad.
"We should deny others the opportunity to interfere in our
affairs."
The Iranian president did not say to which countries he was
referring.
The West accuses Iran of using its nuclear programme to
pursue weapons capability and has imposed sanctions on its oil
industry which have hit its wider economy hard.
Iran rejects the charge and insists its programme is for
peaceful power generation only.
Ahmadinejad is in Pakistan attending a meeting with the
leaders of neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan aimed at
promoting regional stability.
"There is no fundamental problem among the countries of the
region. All the problems are coming from outside," he said.
The United States and NATO are training a 350,000-strong
force of police and soldiers in war-torn Afghanistan who will
take over all security responsibilities before a planned NATO
pullout by 2014.
(Reporting by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)