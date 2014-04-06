DUBAI, April 6 The navies of Iran and Pakistan
plan to hold joint military exercises in the eastern part of the
Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, Iran's state news agency said on
Sunday.
Several Pakistani naval vessels, including a warship and a
submarine, docked at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on
Saturday, the IRNA news agency said, citing an Iranian Navy
statement.
"The most important activity of the Pakistani fleet during
its stay in Bandar Abbas is to launch joint manoeuvres with
selected units of Iran's Navy in eastern waters of the Hormuz
Strait," Iranian Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told IRNA.
Iran's state news agency said the joint naval exercises were
aimed at promoting military cooperation between Tehran and
Islamabad but gave no details of the plans.
More than a third of the world's sea borne oil exports pass
through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow corridor between Iran and
Oman. Western navies, led by the United States, patrol the
region to ensure their safe passage.
A crude oil tanker was shot at last week as it sailed
through the Strait of Hormuz, although such incidents are rare.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)