ISLAMABAD Feb 29 Iran has offered 80,000
barrels of oil to Pakistan on a three-month deferred payment
plan, an official in Islamabad said on Wednesday, in an attempt
to soften the impact of Western sanctions on Iran and ease some
of Pakistan's energy needs.
"It is only an initial offer of 80,000 barrels on deferred
payment at the moment," Irfan Qazi, a spokesman for Pakistan's
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, told Reuters.
"We don't know about the modalities or how it can be worked
out yet," he added.
"A delegation from the ministry will visit Iran in the
middle of March to follow up on this offer."
