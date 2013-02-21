* Iran to accept wheat, meat, rice as payment for fuel
* Pakistan president to sign MOU for refinery next week
DUBAI Feb 21 Iran has agreed to help build an
oil refinery for Pakistan and supply its energy-hungry neighbour
with natural gas in a barter deal for food, Iranian media
reported on Thursday.
Officials from the two countries agreed on Wednesday that
Iran would help Pakistan State Oil (PSO) build a refinery and
accept wheat, meat and rice as payment for fuel produced, Fars
news agency reported a Pakistani energy official as saying.
Iran, which has huge reserves of gas but exports little due
to sanctions, has also agreed to complete Pakistan's part of a
long-planned gas pipeline and accept payment in food for gas
supplied through it.
"We had very good meetings and we had a lot of bilateral
talks especially on Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project and
setting up oil refinery at Gwadar with PSO," Pakistani official
Asim Hussain was quoted by Iran's state news agency IRNA as
saying after a meeting with Iranian oil minister Rostam Qasemi.
Iranian media said Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari would
sign a memorandum of understanding for the 400,000 barrel per
day (bpd) refinery at Gwadar, on the coast of Pakistan near the
border with Iran when he visits Tehran next week.
Pakistan is increasingly reliant on fuel imports, while
western sanctions have made it difficult for Iran to export
crude oil or repatriate the funds from what it can sell.
Iran has already laid its part of a long-planned gas
pipeline to Pakistan. But Islamabad, under pressure from
Washington, has been slow to start work.
Tired of waiting, Iran has now agreed to help build the
750-km pipeline across Pakistan, deputy minister of petroleum
for gas, Javad Oji was quoted by Iranian oil ministry website
Shana as saying after Wednesday's meeting.
Oji said the two sides had agreed that the pipeline would be
completed in time to start delivery of 21.5 million cubic metres
of gas per day to Pakistan by December 2014.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Marcus George; editing by
James Jukwey)