Aug 6 Part of a gas pipeline near the Iranian town of Gonaveh exploded early on Saturday, a local official told state TV, adding that it was not an act of sabotage.

"There were no fatalities and nearby villages have been evacuated ... part of the gas pipeline ... exploded near Gonaveh ... No dead has been reported," a local official told state TV.

"Fireworkers are in the area, trying to control the fire." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Sandra Maler)