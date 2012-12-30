DUBAI Dec 30 A small U.S. commercial plane made an emergency landing in the Iranian city of Ahvaz 20 days ago after having technical problems, Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

"After landing, the crew travelled on to countries around the Persian Gulf and the aeroplane is currently being repaired," the director of Iran's airports, Mahmoud Rasoulinejad, said according to the report.

