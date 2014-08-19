* Champion of women's rights, opponent of death penalty
* Nominated for Nobel literature prize
* Feared dying abroad, chose not to emigrate
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, Aug 19 Poet Simin Behbahani, a champion
of women's rights and free speech whose lyrical verse captured
the hopes and disappointments of Iranians since the 1979
revolution, died on Tuesday at the age of 87, official media
reported.
Nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature, she earned the
unofficial title of the "Lioness of Iran" for what admirers saw
as her courage in the face of official censorship.
After nearly two weeks in the Tehran Pars hospital, she died
of heart and respiratory complications, according to state news
agency IRNA. She was nearly blind towards the end of her life.
"Until now, I've said what I've had to say, I've always said
I'm against death, I'm against killing and I'm against
imprisonment," she told the BBC's Persian service in 2012.
She voiced strong opposition to the practice of stoning, a
rarely used form of capital punishment. Under Islamic law in
force in Iran since the revolution, adultery may be punished by
death by stoning, while crimes such as murder, rape, armed
robbery, apostasy and drug trafficking are all punishable by
hanging.
Behbahani added her voice to those of the demonstrators who
rushed into the streets after a disputed presidential election
in June 2009 to protest against alleged ballot rigging, by
writing the poem "Stop Throwing My Country To The Wind".
She encapsulated the hopeful and later deflated moods of
contemporary Iran after the revolution, using a 1,100-year
lyrical form of poetry known as the ghazal.
"It's an amazing index of those yearnings, and aspirations
and disappointments following the revolution," Dr. Ahmad
Karimi-Hakkak, a friend of the poet and director of the Roshan
Center for Persian Studies at the University of Maryland, said
of her work.
On one occasion in the late 1990s, she was to speak at a
poetry session, but security forces took away her microphone,
turned off the lights and made noises in order to silence her.
"That didn't deter her, she just stood there reading her
poetry out loud without a microphone while her supporters
protected her," remembered Karimi-Hakkak.
At 82, on March 2010, her passport was confiscated as she
tried to board a plane to Paris for a poetry reading. Security
forces questioned her and ultimately let her go, but she was
unable to attend the conference.
Despite the difficulties of living in Iran, she received her
inspiration from her homeland and chose not to emigrate.
"She loved Iran and despite the many opportunities she had
to go live abroad, she stayed," said a friend and editor of a
compilation of her poems, Ali Dehbashi, from Tehran.
"She was tied to the land and her biggest fear was that she
would die while abroad."
(Reporting by Michelle Moghtader; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)