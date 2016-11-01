Japanese govt not considering support for Toshiba-Jiji
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press.
BEIRUT Nov 1 Iranian lawmakers approved three new ministers on Tuesday, signalling support for changes in the cabinet of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani seven months before a presidential election.
State media reported that Reza Salehi Amiri, Saeed Soltanifar and Fakhredin Ahmadi Danesh-Ashtiani won votes of confidence to take over the ministries of Islamic guidance and culture, sport and youth affairs, and education. Their predecessors resigned after Rouhani criticised them for inefficiency and succumbing to pressures from outside the government.
Rouhani allies won big gains in parliamentary elections in February, short of an outright majority but comfortable enough to pass his legislative plans.
Rouhani is expected to stand for re-election next year but may face a challenge from conservative rivals who believe Iran has conceded too much in a deal with world powers to limit its nuclear programme, while failing to benefit as promised from a lifting of international sanctions.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press.
Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION Trump could pay for a southern border wall with a new 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico, the White House says, deepening a crisis after plans for a summit with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto fell apart. A Homeland Security official says U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan is being asked to step down as the agency moves toward tougher enforcement of immigra
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.