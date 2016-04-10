BEIRUT, April 10 A senior Iranian official for
women's and family affairs has been summoned to court after
saying a village near notorious drug smuggling routes where all
the men had been executed could turn to contraband to survive.
Shahindokht Molaverdi, vice president for women and family
affairs, has been called to answer charges of spreading lies
based on a complaint by officials in the southeastern province
of Sistan-Baluchistan, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.
The case stems from comments she made in February alleging
that all the men in a single village in the province had been
executed and their remaining family members needed support
because they were all "potential smugglers".
Sistan-Baluchistan province borders both Pakistan and
Afghanistan and has long been a shipment route for drugs
smuggled from those countries into Iran.
Iranian authorities frequently execute smugglers on drug
charges but it was not clear if the men Molaverdi mentioned were
put to death for taking part in the illegal trade.
The spokesman did not specify when Molaverdi must appear in
court or what sentence she could face if found guilty.
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Tom Heneghan)