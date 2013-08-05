* Rouhani picks experienced, cross-party cabinet
* Parliament must approve his nominations
* Experienced candidates contrast with Ahmadinejad era
By Yeganeh Torbati and Jon Hemming
DUBAI, Aug 5 By choosing ministers known more
for their experience than their political views, President
Hassan Rouhani has proposed a cabinet that achieves a rare feat
in Iranian politics - it satisfies both reformist and
conservative factions.
Rouhani's presidency has raised hopes in diplomatic circles
that the moderate cleric with links to all of Iran's
often-feuding factions can be someone the West can talk to and
at least defuse tensions over the nuclear dispute.
Perhaps wanting to take advantage of the tide of goodwill,
Rouhani handed his list of ministerial nominations to parliament
immediately after he was sworn in on Sunday.
Allies of the conservative, so-called "Principlists" whom
Rouhani defeated in the June polls still dominate parliament,
and getting them to approve each of his ministers will be the
president's first challenge.
But Rouhani also has a debt to pay to the officially
sidelined, but more popular reformists who pulled out their
candidate from the election at the last minute and put their
weight behind Rouhani's campaign.
"Pleasing a single Iranian faction through cabinet
nominations is a difficult enough task; pleasing all of them can
be likened to completing a Rubik's cube," said Meir Javedanfar,
an Iran analyst at the Interdisciplinary Center in Israel.
The headline choice for Rouhani's cabinet is Mohammad Javad
Zarif, who was picked as foreign minister.
A former ambassador to the United Nations, Zarif has been
involved in secret backroom talks with the United States going
back three decades and his nomination is a strong signal Rouhani
wants to open up those channels which were closed under his
hardline predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The U.S.-educated Zarif served both under pragmatist
President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in the 1990s and under
reformist President Mohammad Khatami before retreating into
academia after Ahmadinejad came to office in 2005.
Another big name is Bijan Zanganeh, Rouhani's choice for oil
minister. Well respected among OPEC colleagues, Zanganeh also
served under both Khatami and Rafsanjani.
Such choices contrast with the Ahmadinejad era in which
political loyalty was rewarded above expertise, and experienced
diplomats and officials were purged from ministries in favour of
the president's allies, many of whom had little experience.
While few doubt Zarif's diplomatic skill, he may appear a
little too close to the reformist camp for some in parliament.
The same could be said of Zanganeh and Mohammad Ali Najafi,
a technocrat picked for education minister, who visited Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to speak on behalf of reformist
opposition leaders, under house arrest after anti-government
protests that followed the 2009 presidential election.
An opposition website, however, said last week that Rouhani
had showed his cabinet list to Khamenei before presenting it to
parliament. If true, it is unlikely parliament will reject the
nominees since they will have been implicitly approved by the
leader, the most powerful figure in Iran.
PARLIAMENT SEEN BACKING CABINET
Parliament rejected a string of Ahmadinejad's candidates for
the oil and foreign ministries in 2005, but so far looks to be
broadly supportive of Rouhani's cabinet choices.
"Luckily Dr. Rouhani has proposed an experienced and
desirable cabinet to parliament," the parliamentary news agency
quoted conservative lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi as saying. An
"overwhelming" number of nominees would be approved, he
predicted.
Hardline conservatives pressed Rouhani in the weeks after
his election to exclude reformists tarnished by the protests
that followed Ahmadinejad's disputed 2009 re-election.
The pressure may have convinced Rouhani to avoid picking any
overt reformists for his cabinet.
"Most are centrist figures that are known for their
technocratic competencies rather than for their political
credentials as 'reformists' affiliated with the Khatami period,"
Mehran Kamrava, of Georgetown University in Qatar, told Reuters.
"My sense is that in putting his list of nominees together,
Rouhani wanted to make sure there is smooth sailing through the
parliament nomination process," he said.
Reformist politicians, excluded from frontline politics for
the last four years and with many of their number in jail or
having served prison sentences, said they were broadly satisfied
with the nominations.
"The cabinet that he has proposed is an expert, highly
educated cabinet," Esmail Gerami-Moghaddam, a reformist former
member of parliament, told Reuters. "He has chosen reformists
and Principlists whose records all show they are really
moderates."
Many were struck by the absence of former president Khatami
from the inauguration. The near absence of out-and-out
reformists from the cabinet was also surprising given that their
backing helped Rouhani win the election.
"The marginalisation of overtly reformist politicians is
striking," said Professor Ali Ansari of Scotland's University of
St. Andrews.
"The other, perhaps more worrying development beyond the
cabinet is how many of the hardline conservatives are remaining
in place and we ought not to lose sight of just how much is not
changing as we focus our attention on Rouhani," he said.
While he spoke much about women's rights during his campaign
and in his inauguration speech, Rouhani did not select one woman
for his cabinet. Even Ahmadinejad had one woman minister.
Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Rouhani's nomination for justice
minister, is accused by Human Rights Watch of being one of a
three-man committee that ordered prisoners in Tehran's notorious
Evin jail to their summary executions in 1988.
Thousands of political prisoners were executed, many without
trial, on the orders of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini at the end
of the Iran-Iraq war, rights groups say.
