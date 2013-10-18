* Conditions of confinement improve for Karoubi and Mousavi
* Security Council to review their house arrest
* Sign that Supreme Leader may want resolution
* Conservatives may fear their release will provoke unrest
* Rouhani seems keen to heal conflicts at home and abroad
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Oct 18 Four months after President Hassan
Rouhani's election, Iran is reviewing the house arrest of two
opposition leaders, but conservatives may fear the consequences
of freeing men who remain heroes to many Iranians.
Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi, candidates who led the
"Green Movement" that disputed the 2009 re-election of Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, have never been charged with any crime. Yet both
men, former top officials now in their 70s and in ill health,
have been held under tight surveillance since early 2011.
But now, as Iran seems keen to heal old conflicts both at
home and with the West, their living conditions have been eased
and their case referred to a powerful state security council.
To some, this shows Iran's most powerful figure, Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wants to resolve the issue -
although so far the council has had no contact with either
opposition leader or their families.
Under Ahmadinejad's hardline presidency, they were denounced
as "seditionists" and accused of helping Iran's enemies to
undermine the Islamic theocracy. Doors and windows of the house
where Mousavi is held were welded shut, and both were allowed
little contact with their families.
But since Rouhani's election, they now enjoy weekly visits
from their families. Relations with security guards have
softened and access to specialist medical treatment improved.
"The political situation has completely changed since Mr
Rouhani came to power and in some aspects the confinement of my
father is absolutely better than before," said one of Karoubi's
sons, Mohammad Taghi who lives in Britain. "But this confinement
according to Iranian law is completely illegal. No doubt about
it."
Under Rouhani the atmosphere is very different both in
Iran's troubled relations with the outside world and at home.
Tehran has hinted at a possible readiness to scale back
nuclear work - which it says is peaceful but the West fears is
aimed at developing weapons - in exchange for relief from trade
and financial sanctions which are crippling the Iranian economy.
NO GUARANTEE OF RELEASE
In Iran, dozens of political prisoners have been pardoned
and Rouhani seems intent on reversing the social and political
restrictions imposed during Ahmadinejad's two terms in office.
But the case of a Mousavi, who was prime minister for much
of the 1980s, and Karoubi, a former speaker of parliament, is
complex. Four years ago, huge crowds protested against an
Ahmadinejad victory which they believed was rigged.
Security forces put down the movement and in 2011 the two
opposition leaders lost their freedom after calling for a rally
in support of protests that were sweeping the Arab world.
Earlier this month, Minister of Justice Mostafa Pour
Mohammadi announced their cases were being re-examined by the
Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).
This body, which is responsible for setting defence and
security policy, has undergone a reshuffle reflecting the
changed times in Tehran.
Both men's health problems will worry the clerical
leadership, as any significant deterioration while they remain
detained would arouse fury among their supporters. Nevertheless,
this does not guarantee their release.
"The authorities simply don't know what the reaction would
be. Mousavi and Karoubi are lionised figures and their hero
status will go through the roof. The right-wing camp still has
serious misgivings," said Siavush Randjbar-Daemi, an Iran expert
at Britain's University of Manchester.
Security agencies are likely to fear their release would
provoke huge rallies in their support and disrupt Iran's new
political chapter under Rouhani. Above all, supreme leader
Khamenei is almost certainly intent on ensuring there is no
repeat of the unrest in 2009 that eroded his authority and
threatened the very existence of the Islamic Republic.
IMPROVED CONDITIONS
Mehdi Karoubi, 76, is being held in a house in northern
Tehran. He is now visited by his wife Fatemeh, two of his
children and his grandchildren every Wednesday for several
hours. During the visits, just one security guard is present in
the room and the family can talk in relative privacy.
Before the election families of both men went for months
without any contact. "We were so worried. No one knew what was
going on," Mohammad Taghi Karoubi said. During some visits up to
eight guards were present and family members were not allowed
any private contact. Any breach of the rules was punished by
further visits being postponed.
Karoubi keeps himself busy reading books his wife is allowed
to bring and two newspapers he is given. He also spends time
writing his diary.
He has suffered serious back pain for the last two months
and has trouble walking. After making a request, a doctor chosen
by the family was allowed to treat him at the house. "It's a
change. It took four to five weeks but at the end of the day,
they let the doctor come," said Mohammad Taghi.
In late July Karoubi senior was admitted to Tehran Heart
Centre where he was treated for a blocked coronary artery.
Early that month, 71-year-old Mousavi was also taken to the
same hospital twice in 24 hours suffering from rapidly
fluctuating blood pressure.
Security guards escorted Mousavi, who suffered heart
problems in mid 2012, to the hospital with his wife Zahra
Rahnavard but refused to let him be formally admitted.
Mousavi suffers from stomach, heart and leg problems. His
health and well being is "at the mercy of security forces",
Ardeshir Amir Arjomand an adviser to Mousavi, said from France.
"There is a certain amount of medical treatment but the
family is still very concerned because the situation requires
regular treatment in a calm atmosphere, without stress and by a
doctor which the family trusts," said Arjomand.
Mousavi and his wife now also have weekly visits from their
daughters. "These are positive signs. We have new hope for the
future," said Arjomand, referring to the referral of the case to
the SNSC. "But there has been no judiciary procedure and their
confinement amounts to an illegal imprisonment."
A POLITICAL CHALLENGE
The SNSC comes under the presidency, giving Rouhani some
influence over any decision on the two men's fate. Saeed Jalili,
a hardline war veteran, was removed as its secretary in the
reshuffle which installed several of Rouhani's most important
cabinet members.
"The Council's new head, Ali Shamkhani, is someone who has a
track record of going against the tide and being a frank and
rational security official. It's a very different outlook to the
Jalili period," said Randjbar-Daemi at Manchester university.
However, Khamenei also appoints a number of important SNSC
members, including the chiefs of the armed forces and
Revolutionary Guards. These men are likely to avoid any decision
to release if they fear this would lead to mass rallies. In any
case, Khamenei must approve any decision the SNSC makes.
The two opposition leaders' isolation has now lasted for
more than 950 days and it appears that neither will promise to
remain silent in return for their liberty.
"Such a condition is totally and utterly unacceptable," said
Mohammad Taghi Karoubi. "During the last family visit, my father
made it clear. He said, 'If I am a free man I will use all my
rights as a free man. I will talk to my people, express my
thanks and talk about the issues that people expect politicians
to talk about. This is my job'."