By Parisa Hafezi and Mehrdad Balali
ANKARA/DUBAI, Nov 5 Iran may be ready to reach a
nuclear deal with world powers to revive its economy, but is in
no rush to go further by restoring relations with the United
States, calculating this would imperil its domestic support.
According to one official, hardline loyalists of Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have reached a compromise with
supporters of the pragmatic president: Tehran should try to win
relief from international sanctions by resolving the nuclear
dispute, but not normalise ties with "the Great Satan".
However, some allies of President Hassan Rouhani may not
have given up on re-establishing relations with Washington,
which were severed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Hostility to the United States has always been a rallying
point for the clerical establishment, despite the decades of
political isolation and sanctions-related economic hardship that
estrangement has cost. Take this bogeyman away, and the
ideological glue that holds together the faction-ridden
leadership would weaken, analysts say.
"Hardliners understand that a nuclear deal will benefit the
establishment, but they see normalisation of ties with America
as a threat to their authority," said a pro-reform former senior
official.
Iran and six powers - the United States, Russia, France,
Germany, China and Britain - are in talks on curbing Iran's
atomic activity in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions.
They face a self-imposed Nov. 24 deadline to conclude a
comprehensive deal, after missing an original July target.
The United States and some of its allies suspect Iran is
using its nuclear programme as a cover to develop atomic bombs.
Iran denies this, saying it is solely for civilian purposes.
Iran's policy-making establishment, composed of hardline
Islamists, pragmatists and reformers, agrees at least on one
issue - that a comprehensive nuclear deal will help Iran to grow
richer and politically stronger through the easing and eventual
lifting of the sanctions.
Khamenei's hardline allies are willing to tolerate top
Iranian diplomats sitting down with U.S. counterparts to discuss
the nuclear issue. However, they fear a deal might pave the way
for full relations with the United States, eventually weakening
their influence, the authority of Khamenei and, by extension,
the legitimacy of the Islamic Revolution.
HOSTILITY
While Rouhani's camp believes it is vital to end the
hostility with Washington to improve the economy, analysts and
officials say, Khamenei's conservative supporters want only a
limited thaw between the arch-enemies. Normalisation of ties
with Washington would mean crossing a red line for them.
Washington and Tehran cut diplomatic relations after
students seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran 35 years ago this
week, holding 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.
"The event this year is imbued with a spirit of antagonism
toward arrogant powers. It calls for even louder slogans against
America," hardline cleric Alireza Panahian told a crowd gathered
outside the former U.S. embassy compound in Tehran, called the
"Den of Spies" in Iran since the seizure.
"We will never come to terms with savage Americans, even if
we have chosen to negotiate. Those cannibals, the Americans,
shouldn't jump to any conclusion with these talks," he said to
chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel", state
television reported.
A COMPROMISE
Since Rouhani's election in 2013, there has been a
tug-of-war between the hardline and pragmatic camps about
foreign policy and particularly on how to deal with the United
States.
"They have reached a compromise: resolving the nuclear
dispute but no normalisation of ties with the Great Satan," said
a senior Iranian official, who asked not to be named.
The state of the economy - weakened by U.S. and European
Union restrictions on Iran's oil exports and international
financing as well as rising prices, high unemployment and
investors keeping a tight hold on their purses - have persuaded
Khamenei to back the nuclear talks.
Khamenei has shot down Rouhani's hardline critics by
repeatedly urging unity and faith in the government, and calling
the nuclear negotiators "the children of the Revolution".
Rouhani will enjoy Khamenei's blessing as long as his power does
not surpass the leader's authority, analysts say.
"Some Rouhani allies desire resumption of ties with the
United States. This is where the problem arises," said a
pro-reform former senior official.
Under the Iran's system of rule by a religious legal
scholar, Khamenei controls the judiciary, security forces, the
Guardian Council that vets laws and election candidates, public
broadcasting and foundations that own much of the economy.
Khamenei has always tried to ensure no group, even among his
conservative allies, gains enough power to challenge his
authority. He blocked attempts by previous presidents to boost
their authority, such as when reformist Mohammad Khatami tried
to create a freer society and hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
tried to implement populist policies.
CORE SUPPORTERS
Hardliners fear that by normalising ties with the United
States, the establishment will lose the backing of its core
supporters that will lead to a weakening of their position
domestically and globally, analysts say.
Khamenei has said the establishment's hostility towards the
United States will remain, despite a willingness among some
Iranian officials for wider engagement with Washington.
"Improving the economy is important but not at the price of
sacrificing the pillars of the revolution," said the senior
Iranian official.
Tehran and Washington have common interests and threats
across the Middle East. They have cooperated tactically in the
past and relations have improved modestly since the election of
Rouhani, who promised "constructive engagement" with the world.
Alarmed by the rise of Sunni militants in Syria and Iraq,
the upheaval of the Arab Spring and the civil war in Syria,
Iranian leaders have started to weigh the costs and benefits of
continuing their hostility towards the United States.
"Also, considering the prospect of a nuclear deal and its
impact on Iran's economy have further encouraged the
establishment to soften its tone," said the former official.
But Iran still backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, its
sole regional ally. Western adversaries say Tehran is supporting
Assad with arms, cash and Revolutionary Guardsmen to train
militia to help win the war. Iran denies providing military and
financial support to Syria.
Many at the grassroots level across Iranian society want a
"good" relationship with the United States, desiring a freer
society and improved economic conditions. Western business
delegations have already started to visit Iran, paving the
ground for the day sanctions are eased.
"These days I feel proud of being an Iranian again. The
Western countries are racing with each other to invest in Iran,"
said private-sector employee Mohammad Reza Asgari in the
southern port city of Bandar Abbas.
But perhaps not surprisingly, given the decades of
hostility, some Iranians remain suspicious of Westerners.
"They are not our real friends. They see Iran as a great
opportunity to earn money, like hungry wolves," said Zahra
Safari, 19-year-old philosophy student in Tehran.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean and David
Stamp)