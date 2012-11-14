DUBAI Nov 14 Before Somayeh can have the second
child she and her husband have been talking about, they must
first consider the expense.
"Baby food, clothes, doctors, the hospital - it all costs a
lot of money. Which we can't afford at the moment," she said,
speaking to Reuters by phone from inside Iran.
Like many countries, Iran is concerned that its low
population growth rate, estimated at 1 percent by the United
Nations in 2011, will foster an aging population with
potentially disastrous consequences for its workforce, public
health infrastructure and social security network.
The government is trying to reverse the trend. But it faces
unique headwinds.
In addition to worries about money and employment they share
with millions of young people around the world in an economic
downturn, Iranians must contend with high inflation, a
plummeting currency and the possibility of war if Israel follows
through on threats to strike Iran's nuclear sites.
Changing ideas about the role of women and the family also
play an important part.
Convincing people like Somayeh, 32, will be key.
Somayeh's husband was eager to have a child soon after they
married five years ago, but she insisted they wait until they
could move out of their rundown flat, with intermittent
electricity and leaky ceilings, in a dangerous part of Tehran.
"I was terrified of raising a child in that neighbourhood,"
she said, asking that her last name not be used.
After she got a job cleaning a beauty parlour and her
husband secured a loan to buy a taxi and work as a driver, they
were able to move to a better one-bedroom home in Karaj, outside
Tehran. They now have a two-year-old son.
"I have been thinking about having my second child but with
the high prices, we won't be able to manage it," she said.
Firoozeh, 32, is also burdened by financial worries. She
estimated the cost of giving birth, including doctor and
hospital fees, at about 100 million rials, or about $3,000 at
current open market exchange rates.
That is a hefty burden in a country with a per capita gross
domestic product of about $6,400, according to International
Monetary Fund estimates.
"The costs of having a child are so high that I'm ready to
use any method in order to not have children right now,"
Firoozeh said, adding: "My husband and I love children and are
working as hard as we can to improve our situation so we can
have them."
CHANGING WOMEN'S LIFESTYLES
Firoozeh cited another factor - greater independence and
choices for young women. Around 60 percent of Iranian college
students are women, and experts say rising career and
educational aspirations for women in the last three decades have
contributed to the sharp fall in fertility.
Unlike previous generations, "I worked and had complete
freedom" as a single woman, said Firoozeh, who waited until she
turned 31 to get married. "I think the previous generation got
married because of the limitations put on them by their families
(when they were single)."
Advocates of the new population growth policies say the aim
is to return to traditionally large Iranian families while
ensuring a robust workforce in the next half-century.
Without setting out a specific timeframe, officials have
said Iran should eventually have 150 million people, double the
current population.
At current fertility rates, Iran's median age is expected to
increase from 27 in 2010 to 40 by 2030, according to the United
Nations. The World Bank estimated the rate at 1.7 births per
woman in 2010, against a global figure of 2.5.
"They need young people to marry and have children, and
certainly the current economic environment they live in does not
encourage it," said Farzaneh Roudi, program director for the
Middle East and North Africa at the Population Reference Bureau,
a non-profit organisation based in Washington that provides data
on world population trends.
Gerhard Heilig, a population trends expert at the United
Nations, said reversing a low fertility rate was a huge task.
"The decline in fertility, when it's so low, has really
nothing to do with official policies usually," he said. "This is
a lifestyle choice and once people have made this lifestyle
choice it's very difficult to reverse it."
"MAY GOD AND HISTORY FORGIVE US"
The current campaign is just the latest in a series of
family planning initiatives launched with great fanfare as
Iran's authorities lurched from one extreme to the other over
the decades.
Although Iran was a pioneer in establishing a formal family
planning program in 1967, its fertility rate remained high, at
6.5 births per woman in 1970, according to U.N. figures.
The Islamic government that came to power in the 1979
revolution at first advocated population growth and suspended
the family planning program.
During the war with Iraq in the 1980s, Iran encouraged large
families to contribute to manpower and strategic advantage over
the enemy, offering economic incentives to do so. The founder of
the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, spoke at the
time of creating an army of 20 million.
The campaign worked: Iran's population jumped to nearly 50
million in 1986 from 34 million a decade earlier, with an
average growth rate of 3.9 percent a year, one of the world's
highest, according to the Washington-based PRB.
But in the late 1980s, worried that the fast growth would
hobble the economy and tax public resources, the government
reversed course with a campaign of subsidised contraceptives and
mass education. Slogans like "Fewer children, a better life" and
"One child is good, two are enough" publicised the government
effort.
A fatwa, or religious edict, from Khomeini sanctioning
contraceptive use served as an Islamic stamp of approval on the
practice for conservative Iranians.
"People who were working in the family planning field really
felt that they were helping those women avoid pregnancies that
they did not want," said Roudi, who has visited health clinics
in Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan for her research.
Officials now say staying with the policies of the late
1980s and early 1990s for so long was a mistake.
"One of the mistakes that we made, and I share in this
mistake, is the issue of population control," Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a rare apology in a speech in
October. "The population control policy was necessary at first,
but it should have been stopped by the mid-1990s ... may God and
history forgive us."
The new government line recalls the wartime rhetoric of the
early 1980s, even if Iran is not actually at war - at least not
yet.
"Countries, when they are in conflict or war, they always
think that a larger population makes them stronger," Roudi said.
"Practically, Iran is in war with the U.S."
Iran's nuclear enrichment programme, believed by the United
States and its allies to be aimed at developing a weapons
capability, has deepened its diplomatic and economic isolation
in the last two years.
Although Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful,
the West and world powers continue to tighten economic sanctions
against its oil and banking sectors, taking a huge economic toll
that has contributed to higher consumer prices and unemployment.
Israel has threatened to bomb Iran's nuclear sites if
sanctions and diplomacy fail, heightening the country's sense of
being under siege.
INCENTIVES
The government's current strategy is comprised of stopping
the population control programmes and increasing financial
incentives to get married and have children.
"The budget for the population control program was
completely eliminated and currently there is no such program in
the health ministry," Health Minister Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi
was quoted as saying by Iranian media in August.
Parliament is looking at amending the 1993 family planning
law, which limited public benefits for larger families and
called for education about family planning in schools.
A parliamentary committee is also considering measures such
as free medical treatment for pregnant women and increasing
maternity leave, Iranian legislator Mostafa Afzalifard told the
Iranian Students' News Agency in November.
Iran's Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, a
powerful conservative body, announced in October that loans,
gold coins and cheap housing could be considered for families
who have more children.
Djavad Salehi-Isfahani, an economist at Virginia Tech
University in the United States, said the new policies may make
a difference for poorer families, for whom the cost of birth
control is a more significant part of their budget or for whom
financial incentives might be more important.
"The poorer children are now going to be coming from larger
families," he said, with possibly unexpected societal effects:
"They're going to have a harder time competing with the educated
children of wealthier families."
He predicted the measures were not likely to work with the
wider population, however, citing the failure of initiatives
like the promise of payment in 2010 for each newborn of one
million tomans, at the time worth about $1,000.
"A million tomans is nothing for a family to change their
behaviour," he said.