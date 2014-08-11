DUBAI Aug 11 Iran's parliament has voted to ban
permanent forms of contraception, the state news agency IRNA
reported, endorsing the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's
call for measures to increase the population.
The bill, banning vasectomies and similar procedures in
women, is parliament's response to a decree Khamenei issued in
May calling for more babies to "strengthen national identity"
and counter "undesirable aspects of Western lifestyles".
Doctors who violate the ban will be punishable by law, the
ISNA news agency reported.
The bill, approved by 143 out of 231 members present in
parliament, according to IRNA, also bans the advertising of
birth control in a country where condoms had been widely
available and family planning considered entirely normal.
The law now goes to the Guardian Council - a panel of
theologians and jurists appointed by the Supreme Leader who
examine whether legislation complies with Islam.
It aims to reverse Iran's declining population, but
reformists see the law as part of a drive by conservatives keep
Iran's highly educated female population in traditional roles as
wives and mothers.
It also worries health advocates who fear an increase in
illegal abortions. State media reported that the number of
illegal terminations between March 2012 and March 2013 was
12,000, more than half the total number of abortions that year.
Abortion is legal in Iran if the mother is in danger or if
the foetus is diagnosed with certain defects.
During the war with Iraq in the 1980s, Iran offered
incentives to encourage families to have more children, but that
was reversed in the late 1980s, amid concerns that the rapid
population growth could hobble the economy and drain resources.
Khamenei's edict has once again reversed the policy,
effectively doing away with the "Fewer Kids, Better Life" motto
adopted when contraception was made widely available and
subsidised by the state.
Iran's birth rate stands at 1.6 children per woman, lawmaker
Ali Motahari said, according to IRNA. At that rate, the
population of more than 75 million would fall to 31 million by
2094, and 47 percent of Iranians would be above the age of 60,
said Mohamad Saleh Jokar, another lawmaker.
U.N. data suggests Iran's median age will increase from 28
in 2013 to 40 by 2030.
The ministry of health announced in June it would help
couples pay for infertility treatment, which can cost between
$3,000 to $16,000 in Iran.
