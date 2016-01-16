DUBAI Jan 16 Iran has released four prisoners
with dual Iranian-U.S. nationality, the Tehran public prosecutor
was quoted as saying on Saturday, without giving further
details.
"In line with orders from the Supreme National Security
Council and in the national interest, four Iranian dual national
prisoners have been released in a prisoner swap," Abbas Jafari
Dowlatabadi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agencies.
IRNA news agency's English language service quoted him as
saying the freed prisoners were Iranian-Americans.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin and William Maclean; Editing by
Dominic Evans)