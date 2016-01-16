DUBAI Jan 16 Iran has released four
U.S.-Iranian dual citizens for prison, state television said on
Saturday, naming them as Jason Rezaian, Amir Hekmati, Saeed
Abedini and Nosratollah Khosravi.
State news agency IRNA said the United States would also
release seven Iranian nationals from jail as part of a prisoner
swap. The exchange came as a nuclear deal between Iran and world
powers was set to be implemented, leading to the lifting of
international sanctions on Tehran.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)