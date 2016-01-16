DUBAI Jan 16 The United States will release
seven Iranian nationals currently serving jail terms in a
prisoner swap with Iran, the English language service of the
Islamic Republic's official IRNA news agency reported on
Saturday.
"Prosecutor Abbas Jaafari told IRNA that four dual
nationality Iranian-American prisoners, passing prison terms in
Iran, will be exchanged with seven Iranian nationals languishing
at the U.S. jails," it reported.
It said the swap included a clause under which the United
States would no longer pursue the extradition of 14 Iranians for
alleged involvement in purchasing arms in the United States for
supply to Iran.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Gareth Jones)