By Yeganeh Torbati
| DUBAI, Sept 5
DUBAI, Sept 5 Iranian leaders hoping to lift
morale at a time of rising prices, food shortages and threats of
attack from Israel are drawing on memories of another era when
people united against a common foe: Saddam Hussein's Iraq.
But whether the government can rekindle the passion that
powered Iran's huge war effort a generation ago remains an open
question.
The 1980-1988 conflict with Iraq, in which hundreds of
thousands of Iranians were killed, provides a ready comparison
for officials looking to frame Iran's present isolation over its
disputed nuclear programme as an unwarranted aggression.
"Saddam's war against us was not a war between us and one
government; it was an international war against us," Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in July. "These challenges
... are not new for the Islamic Republic."
Western nations suspect Iran is covertly developing a
nuclear weapons capability. Tehran says its nuclear activity is
only for peaceful energy and medical purposes.
Memories of the hardships borne by Iranians during the war
with Iraq are still seared into the country's consciousness.
Tens of thousands of civilians died in bombardment of
cities. Teenage boys volunteered for the front and were killed
in droves. Decades later, thousands of Iranians still suffer the
ruinous effects of Saddam's chemical weapons.
The war, known in Iran as the "sacred defence," is marked by
memorials and large murals of battle scenes. Metro stations and
many streets in Tehran are named after war "martyrs."
Iranian officials say sanctions imposed by the United States
and Europe against Iran's oil and banking sectors to force
Tehran to stop its nuclear work amount to "economic warfare."
Renewed threats by Israeli leaders of a strike on the
nuclear sites have contributed to the sense of siege.
Some leaders hark back to the "imposed war" terminology of
the 1980s, adopted because the conflict began when Iraq invaded.
Influential cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati invoked the
sacrifices of Iranians in an era he compared to the present.
"During the imposed war, the entire nation was mobilised.
Even women were helping behind the front," he said in a sermon
in August, the Fars news agency reported. "The economic crisis
is in reality a war which the enemy is waging against Iran."
Thanks partly to Western sanctions, Iran's currency has lost
about half its value this year, while an estimated 50 percent
drop in oil exports compared to last year has cost billions in
lost revenue. The government puts inflation at 23 percent, but
unofficial estimates put it at double this.
The government has urged Iranians to adopt a "resistance
economy", without specifying what that means beyond preparing
for tough times. One cleric has suggested Iranians meet their
protein needs with egg soup if they cannot afford meat.
Queues this summer for government-subsidised chicken
reminded older Iranians of the war years, when butter and sugar
were luxuries and people lined up for hours to buy milk.
"They even used to give coupons for cigarettes in the early
days of the (1979) revolution," said a tweet in Persian. "Today,
they said come and get subsidised chicken. Welcome to the past
era."
DEFINING THE ENEMY
But Iran is now a very different place from the Iran of
1980, and the enemy is much less easy to define - and demonise.
"During the war with Iraq, most people including me believed
we were oppressed by big powers that were helping Iraq and
giving Saddam weapons," said Nasrin, a 43-year-old housewife who
once sewed sheets and clothing for Iranian frontline soldiers.
"Many young people nowadays are not happy with the
government and think the government is to blame for the
country's isolation," said Nasrin, who like all the Iranians
interviewed for this article did not want her full name used.
"I see my own daughters today and I often think how
different they are from when I was their age. They are
peace-loving people who think it is wrong for Iran to have bad
relations with the rest of the world."
In 1980, the youthful Islamic Republic and its founder
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini enjoyed a deep reservoir of popular
support, said Meir Javedanfar, an Iranian-Israeli analyst at the
Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, Israel.
"Ayatollah Khomeini led the people of Iran through the
initial stages of the war after leading them through a historic
revolution," he said.
That support will be difficult for Khamenei to replicate,
Javedanfar said, especially after the widespread popular unrest
that followed President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's 2009 re-election.
Protesters said the vote, endorsed by Khamenei, was rigged.
"Iran's young generation is not as passionate as the one
during that time (the Iraq war)," said 49-year-old Sotoudeh, an
interior designer. "They are disillusioned somehow.
"They want jobs, security and a free environment. They never
experienced the social freedoms that we had before the
revolution, but nevertheless they love Iran."
Rising food prices sparked protests in the northeastern town
of Neishabour in July in a rare expression of discontent,
according to a YouTube video and reports on Iranian news sites.
"They (the government) will certainly attempt to recreate
this narrative of Iran versus the world, but at the end of the
day far more Iranians care about the price of chicken than they
do enriched uranium," said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at
the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
Several Iranians said they believed people would unite
behind the government if Israel struck Iran's nuclear sites,
though perhaps less fervently than during the Iran-Iraq war.
An Israeli attack would probably involve air strikes
targeting nuclear sites, rather than the full-scale air and
ground invasion undertaken by Iraqi forces, depriving the
government of images that could help stir nationalist sentiment.
"In case of an attack, we might not see as many young people
volunteering to fight in a battle but I am sure they would not
stay indifferent," Sotoudeh said. "They would put up with harder
conditions because they love their country."
Others say Iranians, now accustomed to relatively high
living standards, would not easily tolerate shortages and
austerity again. Rising oil revenue in the last decade has
enabled an expansion of the middle class. Foreign luxury goods
fill shopping malls in major cities.
"The youth nowadays are much more materialistic and don't
give priority to the ideas that dominated our minds back then,
such as preserving the Islamic government," said Ali, 53, an
insurance manager who volunteered to fight in the 1980s.
"That said, I'm pretty sure these modern young Iranians
would surprise everyone if a foreign country attacked," he said.
"They might be after the latest cars, fashion and rock music
but if they felt their country Iran was in danger, they would
defend it with all they have."