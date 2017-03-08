DUBAI, March 8 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Qatar on Wednesday for talks with his Qatari counterpart and the Gulf Arab country's ruler, Tasnim news agency reported

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Kuwait and Oman last month, signalling that the Islamic Republic is willing to defuse tension with the Gulf Arab states.

Gulf Arab states, including regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia, accuse Tehran of trying to expand its influence in Arab countries, especially in Syria, Bahrain and Yemen.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by Sami Aboudi and Angus MacSwan)