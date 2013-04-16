China Feb official manufacturing PMI rises to 51.6, beats forecasts
BEIJING, March 1 Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded faster than expected in February, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
MOSCOW, April 16 Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was not damaged by the major earthquake that struck on Tuesday, an official at the Russian company that built the plant said.
The official at Atomstroyexport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had spoken to a colleague at the plant after the quake and that no damage was reported.
Bushehr, Iran's sole nuclear power plant, is near the Gulf coast in western Iran, while the quake struck in eastern Iran near the border with Pakistan.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams)
BEIJING, March 1 Growth in China's services sector slowed slightly in February compared with the previous month but remained robust, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 28 Chinese steel production rose by 7.4 percent in January compared with a year earlier, according to the World Steel Association (WSA).