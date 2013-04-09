(Adds quote, detail)
VIENNA, April 9 Iran has told the U.N.'s
International Atomic Energy Agency that an earthquake that
struck close to the country's only nuclear plant on Tuesday did
not damage the facility, the IAEA said.
The Vienna-based U.N. body said the quake - which Iranian
media said killed 30 people as it devastated small villages -
hit about 91 km (56 miles) from the Bushehr nuclear power plant.
"Iran has informed (the IAEA's Incident and Emergency
Centre) of the event, reporting that there has been no damage to
the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and no radioactive release from
the installation," the U.N. agency said in a statement.
Based on this information and the IAEA's own seismic
analysis of the earthquake's magnitude, location and other
factors, the agency "is not currently seeking additional
information from Iran," the statement added.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Michael Roddy)