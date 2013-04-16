QUETTA, Pakistan, April 16 At least five people
were killed and hundreds of houses destroyed in southwestern
Pakistan on Tuesday when the region was struck by tremors from
an earthquake that was centred in neighbouring Iran, Pakistani
officials said.
Tremors from the 7.8 magnitude quake were also felt in India
and Gulf states.
The epicenter was in southeast Iran in an area of mountains
and desert, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of Zahedan and
250 km northwest of Turbat in Pakistan, the U.S. Geological
Survey said.
Three women and two children were killed when their mud
house collapsed in the district of Panjgur in the Pakistani
province of Baluchistan.
"The earthquake has killed at least five people in Panjgur,"
said Ali Imran, an official the Provincial Control Room, a
government disaster-response unit in Quetta, the main city in
the province.
In the Baluchistan town of Mashkeel, towards the Iran
border, several hundred houses also collapsed, according to
Mohammed Ashraf, the head of a local health centre. Ashraf added
that it was unclear whether there had been any casualties.
In the towns of Mand and Turbat in western Baluchistan,
residents reported feeling strong tremors that left cracks in
the walls of houses, but there were no initial reports of deaths
or injuries.
An Iranian crisis centre official told the ISNA news agency
there had been no deaths reported in Iran.
Iran sits on major geological faultlines and has suffered
several devastating earthquakes, including a 6.6 magnitude quake
in 2003 that flattened the city of Bam, in Iran's far southeast,
killing more than 25,000 people.