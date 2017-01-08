ANKARA Jan 8 Former Iranian president Akbar
Hashemi Rafsanjani, who died of a heart attack on Sunday in
Tehran, was one of the political titans of post-revolutionary
Iran and a friend to moderates who have now lost their chief
supporter.
Analysts said his death at the age of 82 was a blow to
Iran's pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani ahead of presidential
elections in May as he played a key role in Rouhani's landslide
election victory in 2013.
A seasoned politician, he headed the Expediency Council, a
body which is intended to resolve disputes between the
parliament and a hardline watchdog body, the Guardian Council.
"Rafsanjani was a very competent manager and a seasoned
politician. He had been involved in politics for over half a
century," said a former pro-reform top official on condition of
anonymity.
Few politicians have wielded such influence in Iran since
the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah.
Rafsanjani was a skilled behind-the-scenes operator in the
labyrinthine world of Iranian politics.
The spread of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards' (IRGC)
domain into the economy started in the early 1990s under
Rafsanjani, who encouraged the IRGC to get involved in
construction of the country after the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.
"THE WILY POLITICIAN"
The wily Rafsanjani rankled hardliners in the lead-up to
election to the assembly and parliament in 2016 by openly
criticizing the Guardian Council, the body that vets candidates,
for their large-scale disqualification of moderates.
For the Assembly election, Rafsanjani - whose nickname
"Kuseh" means both "beardless" and "shark" for his unbearded
face - backed a less-conservative bloc of candidates which
included Rouhani.
The 88-member Assembly, which serves for eight years, has
the authority to appoint and dismiss the country's top authority
supreme leader. Rafsanjani led the Assembly from 2007 to 2011.
For many ordinary Iranians, Rafsanjani, born into a wealthy
pistachio farming family, has been a figure of suspicion and
grudging respect for amassing a vast fortune.
He lost a presidential election in 2005 to hardline Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, the little-known mayor of Tehran at the time, a
defeat that indicated resentment toward Rafsanjani as part of
the elite and the perception he served few interests other than
his own.
Most analysts viewed Rafsanjani, president from 1989 to
1997, as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Rafsanjani was always Iran's second most powerful figure,
even under (late founder of the revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah)
Khomeini," said political analyst Hamid Farahvashian.
Iran watchers believe that he persuaded Khamenei to back a
historic nuclear deal, reached between Iran and six major powers
in 2015.
Under the deal Iran accepted to curb its sensitive nuclear
programme in exchange for lifting of sanctions that took an
enormous toll on Iran's economy. The sanctions were lifted in
January 2016.
A relative of Rafsanjani told Reuters that the former
president "always believed in the revolution".
"For him, the revolution was above everything. He always
thought about this country's interests," the relative told
Reuters from Tehran by telephone.
ENDING THE WAR
Rafsanjani will be remembered above all for persuading
Khomeini to accept a peace deal to end the bloody Iran-Iraq war,
during which one million people died.
Rafsanjani played a key role in the appointment of
then-president Khamenei as the Supreme Leader by the Assembly of
Experts in 1989 after Khomeini's death.
Khamenei was an unlikely choice to hold Iran's most powerful
post but endured by holding fast to the anti-Western rhetoric of
the revolution while empowering the military and neutralising
potential rivals in the clerical establishment.
After Khamenei assumed the position of supreme leader,
Rafsanjani was elected president for two terms. Rafsanjani
consistently tried to promote reforms, a free market position
domestically and supported a moderate position internationally.
Many politicians have described Rafsanjani as "a pillar of
the revolution", while his pragmatic economic and foreign
policies have always appealed to many Iranians.
After the disputed 2009 presidential election, he was
slightly sidelined in Iran's complex political system after
calling for the immediate release of political prisoners and
freedom of the press.
After the election in 2009, when the results of the election
ignited eight months of violent street unrest, Rafsanjani and
his family came under fierce criticism from hardliners over
their support for the opposition movement which lost the vote to
hardline president Ahmadinejad.
His daughter Faezeh was arrested in 2012 on charges of
"anti-government propaganda" during the 2009 vote. She was
jailed for six months. Analysts said the sentence was aimed at
pressuring Rafsanjani.
His son Mehdi was also arrested in 2012 upon his return to
Iran after an absence of three years. Mehdi was sentenced to 10
years on corruption and security charges.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Stephen Powell)