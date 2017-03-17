(Adds detail from paragraph four)
HAMBURG, March 17 Iran's state grains buyer GTC
purchased about 40,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand in an
international tender this week, a deal which traders believe
shows Iran's purchasing is returning to more normal patters
after sanctions were lifted.
Traders said Iran has in past years largely purchased rice
through lengthy direct negotiations as western sanctions imposed
over the country's disputed nuclear programme had curtailed
international payments via banks.
"I think this sale in a tender shows Iran is starting to
return to more traditional purchasing patterns after the
relaxation of western sanctions," one European trader said on
Friday. "The sale was made by a U.S. multi-national trading
house."
Iran bought Hom Mali grade A rice from Thailand at about 600
euros ($645.54) a tonne, they said. Prices had been sought in
euros in the tender.
The tender had closed on March 14.
The rice was for shipment between April 15 to May 15 to
Bandar Imam Khomeini or Bandar Abbas ports.
No purchase was believed to have been made of 30,000 tonnes
of rice from Argentina and 10,000 tonnes from India which were
also sought, traders said.
Thailand plans to sell 300,000 tonnes of rice to Iran
following the relaxation of international sanctions, Thai
officials said on Jan. 27..
Most sanctions imposed on Iran over its disputed nuclear
programme were lifted in 2016, in exchange for Iran curbing its
nuclear work under a deal with six major powers in 2015.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexander Smith)