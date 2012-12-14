DUBAI Dec 14 Iranian civil society activists
have been subjected to a "campaign of repression" in the last
three years, with many killed, detained or forced to flee
abroad, the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said in a report
released on Friday.
Iran's government has cracked down on political opposition
members, rights activists, journalists, and lawyers ever since
the mass protests that followed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's declared
presidential election victory over reformist Mirhossein Mousavi,
the rights group said.
"The post-2009 crackdown has profoundly affected civil
society in Iran," Joe Stork, HRW's deputy Middle East director,
said in a statement accompanying the report, "Why They Left:
Stories of Iranian Activists in Exile".
"The images of police beating protesters mercilessly may
have faded from television and computer screens, but many
Iranian activists continue to make the painful choice to abandon
homes and families."
The group interviewed more than 50 Iranian refugees and
asylum seekers in Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan in 2010 and 2011
about their experiences in Iran and their host countries.
Iranian officials have in the past said their government
respects human rights, and that Western states who criticise its
record are hypocrites seeking only political advantage.
But HRW said many of the civil activists accused by Iranian
security and intelligence forces of supporting a "velvet
revolution" may even have had little or no connection to the
post-election protests.
It said such activists had been subjected to "extra-judicial
killings, torture, arbitrary arrest and detention, and
widespread infringements of Iranians' rights to freedom of
assembly and expression".
The group cited statistics from the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showing that Iranians filed
18,128 new asylum applications in 2011, compared to 11,537 in
2009 and 15,185 in 2010. The largest number of new asylum
applications were filed in Turkey, HRW said.
In recent weeks, several high-profile cases have drawn
attention to the human rights situation in Iran, and indicated
that the government is sensitive to domestic and international
pressure in such cases.
Outrage over the death of blogger Sattar Beheshti in
November, while in the custody of Iran's cyber police, led to
criticism of the unit's actions by Iranian legislators and the
dismissal of the head of the force's Tehran unit.
Imprisoned human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh ended a
hunger strike in December after 49 days when authorities agreed
to lift a ban on her young daughter travelling abroad.
And in December, Iranian authorities suspended a death
sentence against a computer programmer, Saeed Malekpour,
convicted on charges of running a pornographic website, after he
"repented for his actions," his lawyer said.
