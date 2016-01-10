DUBAI Jan 10 An Iranian poet who was detained
on Friday on arrival back in Tehran has been released on bail
after being informed she had been convicted and sentenced in
absentia on charges related to her cultural activities, a
relative told Reuters on Sunday.
Hila Sedighi was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport
as she returned from the United Arab Emirates where she has been
living with her husband for the last three years.
Her arrest was the latest in a series of arrests of artists,
journalists and U.S. citizens as part of a crackdown on what
authorities have called a Western "infiltration".
The clampdown follows a nuclear deal Iran signed with world
powers in July, that hardliners fear may open Iranian society to
what they see as corrupting Western influences.
The relative, who asked not to be identified, said Hila
visited Iran regularly and was shocked to hear she had been
sentenced in absentia. She has lodged an appeal against the in
absentia conviction.
Iranian officials have not commented on Sedighi's case. She
has been sentenced by a court dealing with media and cultural
issues, the relative said.
Sedighi was awarded the Hellman/Hammett prize for free
expression by Human Rights Watch in 2012. Another Iranian
recipient of that prize, journalist Isa Saharkhiz, was arrested
in November.
Dozens of journalists, activists and artists have been
arrested on charges such as publishing "propaganda" since
October in an apparent crackdown on free expression and dissent
ahead of next month's election of a parliament and an assembly
that will choose the Supreme Leader's successor.
Hila Sedighi backed a reformist candidate in 2009's disputed
presidential election and one of her poems was used as a
campaign slogan by Mirhossein Mousavi who is now under house
arrest.
After hardline incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was announced
the winner of the election, demonstrators took to the streets
claiming the election was fraudulent, and Sedighi recited poetry
at the protests.
She was interrogated by the Intelligence Ministry a few
times. In 2011 a Revolutionary Court convicted Sedighi to four
months in prison, although the sentence was suspended for five
years.
