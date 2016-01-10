(Adds poet's comments on her Facebook page)
DUBAI Jan 10 An Iranian poet detained on Friday
on arrival back in Tehran has been released on bail after being
informed she had been convicted and sentenced in absentia on
charges related to her cultural activities, a relative told
Reuters on Sunday.
Hila Sedighi was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport
as she returned from the United Arab Emirates, where she has
been living with her husband for the past three years.
Her arrest was the latest in a series of arrests of artists,
journalists and U.S. citizens as part of a crackdown on what
authorities have called Western "infiltration".
The clampdown follows a nuclear deal Iran signed with world
powers in July, which hardliners fear may open Iranian society
to what they see as corrupting Western influences.
The relative, who asked not to be identified, said Hila
visited Iran regularly and was shocked to hear she had been
sentenced in absentia. She has lodged an appeal against the
conviction.
Iranian officials have not commented on Sedighi's case. She
was sentenced by a court dealing with media and cultural issues,
the relative said. Sedighi's passport was confiscated on her
arrival.
Sedighi was awarded the Hellman/Hammett prize for free
expression by Human Rights Watch in 2012. Another Iranian
recipient of that prize, journalist Isa Saharkhiz, was arrested
in November.
Dozens of journalists, activists and artists have been
arrested on charges such as publishing "propaganda" since
October in an apparent crackdown on free expression and dissent
ahead of next month's election of a parliament and an assembly
that will choose the Supreme Leader's successor.
Hila Sedighi backed a reformist candidate in 2009's disputed
presidential election and one of her poems was used as a
campaign slogan by Mirhossein Mousavi, who is now under house
arrest.
After hardline incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was announced
the winner of the election, demonstrators took to the streets
claiming the election was fraudulent. Sedighi recited poetry at
the protests.
She was interrogated by the Intelligence Ministry a few
times. In 2011 a Revolutionary Court convicted Sedighi to four
months in prison, although the sentence was suspended for five
years.
In a note published on her Facebook page on Sunday, Sedighi
complained about the way she has been "treated and transferred
in a cage like criminals" and that she had spent one night "in
Shapour detention centre where dangerous prisoners are being
held".
She wrote she had been put in a small cell next to eight
prisoners "who were showing the most shameless behaviour".
Hila Sedighi's Facebook page has more than 300,000
followers.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Digby Lidstone)