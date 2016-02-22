* 30-year-old faces year in jail and 223 lashes
* Dozens of intellectuals arrested in recent months
* Iran holds first election since nuclear deal on Friday
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, Feb 22 An Iranian film-maker convicted of
insulting the Islamic Republic has lost his appeal and now faces
jail and lashing, a source said on Monday, as an apparent
crackdown on artists and writers intensified ahead of elections
this week.
Keywan Karimi, 30, was found guilty last year of "insulting
the sacred and spreading propaganda" in a documentary about
political graffiti in Tehran called "Writing On The City".
An appeals court this week confirmed Karimi's six-year
sentence, suspending five of them, and condemned him to 223
lashes and a fine for "shaking hands with women and drinking
alcoholic drinks," a source close to the issue said.
Court verdicts in such cases are not routinely made public
and judiciary officials avoid commenting on them in the media.
Karimi is one of dozens of artists, journalists and business
people, including Iranians holding joint U.S. or British
citizenship, arrested in the run-up to Friday's election of
parliamentarians and of the clerics who will choose the next
supreme leader.
Those are the first national elections since the government
of President Hassan Rouhani signed a deal with world powers last
July to limit Iran's nuclear activities in return for an easing
of economic sanctions.
The potential opening up to the West has alarmed hardline
allies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the arrests
appear to be part of a crackdown on what some officials have
called Western "infiltration".
The same source, who asked not to be identified, said
verdicts has been issued this week to at least 12 film-makers,
photographers and writers. He said they were under pressure not
to talk to the media and make this public.
An Iranian-British former BBC journalist, Bahman
Daroshafaei, was detained in January and is being held in
Tehran's Evin prison.
The family of Siamak Namazi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen
detained since October, said on Saturday they had heard he had
begun a hunger strike.
Amnesty International said the charges against Karimi "stem
from the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of
expression and association and privacy".
(Additional reporting by Sam Wilkin in Dubai; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)