* Rouhani comments show concern at targeting of journalists
* President at odds with Revolutionary Guards
* Shutting down a paper should be last resort, president
says
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, Nov 8 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
called for more transparent media regulations on Sunday in an
apparent attempt to shield journalists from a crackdown by the
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a hardline force
virulently opposed to Western influence.
Rouhani is a pragmatic moderate who wants to improve Iran's
relations with the West and supports a landmark agreement
reached in July to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in return for
an easing of international sanctions.
But ultimate power is held by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, who controls both the IRGC and the judiciary. Even as
Iran implements the nuclear agreement, the IRGC has rounded up
several journalists, as well as artists and U.S. citizens, on
charges including propaganda and espionage.
In comments that clearly highlighted his differences with
the hardliners, Rouhani said: "Transparent regulations will stop
certain people picking up on a word or a sentence in a media
outlet and putting their freedom at risk."
With a nod to the United States and Britain, frequent
subjects of hardliners' suspicions, he said it was a shame that
no Iranian publication had lasted as long as the New York Times
or the Times of London.
Shutting down a newspaper should be the last resort, "just
as execution is always the last punishment", he said at the
opening ceremony of a press exhibition in Tehran.
Critics of the recent arrests say they appear to be
arbitrary and the charges ill-defined. While some newspapers are
routinely targeted, Rouhani said others enjoy close ties to
security bodies.
"By reading their headlines you know who will be arrested
tomorrow," he said.
In June, Rouhani called on the judiciary to be more
transparent in dealing with so-called political and security
crimes.
But the IRGC and judiciary have shown no intention of
obeying the president. Journalists, writers and social media
activists continue to be interrogated and arrested by government
agencies including the IRGC, a United Nations investigator said
in October.
The powerful Guards have arrested at least five journalists
in recent days, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said
on Wednesday, and accused them of being part of an "infiltration
network" linked to "hostile Western countries".
Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National
Security Council, said on Sunday the wave of arrests was
politically motivated as "one political faction is using the
concept of infiltration to eliminate its rivals".
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin,
William Maclean and Mark Trevelyan)