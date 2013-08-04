Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Aug 4 President Hassan Rouhani nominated Iran's former ambassador to the United Nations Mohammad Javad Zarif as foreign minister on Sunday and picked Bijan Zanganeh to return to the post of oil minister which he held under the reformist government from 1997 to 2005.
The cabinet nominations have to be approved by parliament. The speaker of parliament said the assembly would review the nominees in the next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)