* President, oil minister meet executives in Davos
* Model for new contracts ready by September
* Eni, Total, BP, LUKoil, GazpromNeft attend
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 Iran will have a new,
attractive investment model for oil contracts by September, its
president and oil minister told some of the world's top oil
executives here on Thursday, part of its drive to win back
Western business.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Oil Minister Bijan
Zanganeh said their new administration was keen to open up to
Western investments and technology, executives who attended the
meeting said. They also stressed the importance of fossil fuel,
with global energy demand rising.
"The fact that the president of Iran came to the meeting
today... is clearly a sign that Iran wants to open up to
international oil companies," said Paolo Scaroni, chief
executive of Italy's Eni, who was at the meeting.
"It was an impressive presentation," said one of three
further oil executives who were at the meeting and spoke with
Reuters on condition of anonymity
"They said they are working on a new model to work with
investors and are happy to see us," he added. "They not only
need money but technologies. They are happy to have
consultations about how new contracts shall work. They want to
decide on the model by September."
"The message was - look at us, our geological risks are
minimal, reserves are huge, come and we will create competitive
terms and you will be happy. Your return on investments will be
acceptable," another executive said.
Along with ENI, France's Total, Britain's BP
, LUKoil and GazpromNeft from Russia, and several other
companies were present.
Royal Dutch/Shell had said its new chief executive
Ben van Beurden would not be there.
It was not clear if the meeting, which was held behind
closed doors amid tight security, was attended by U.S. oil
executives from companies such as Exxon Mobil or Chevron
.
SANCTIONS
Tehran has already said it wants Western oil companies to
revive its giant ageing oilfields and develop new oil and gas
fields once sanctions are lifted.
"The best way for companies like us to go back to Iran is to
follow strictly the sanctions and push both parties to reach an
agreement which will lead to the lifting of sanctions one day,"
Scaroni said.
"I made it clear some time ago I'm not going back to Iran
under old contract terms even if all sanctions are lifted."
Scaroni was the first Western CEO to meet publicly with Oil
Minister Bijan Zanganeh, on the sidelines of a meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last month.
The major OPEC producer has started implementing a nuclear
deal with world powers, a step towards a broad settlement which
could lead to the end of sanctions.
Western sanctions imposed in 2012 on Iran for its nuclear
programme have choked Tehran's oil production - output is down a
million barrels per day (bpd) since the start of 2012 to 2.7
million bpd - and lost it billions in oil revenue.
Top Iranian officials say it can raise production to 4
million bpd within six months of sanctions being lifted. Western
experts are more conservative, saying 3 million to 3.5 million
bpd is more likely.
Two executives present at the meeting said that they would
certainly look at the new contracts and consider investing.
One said he was having no discussions with Iran at the
moment and opportunities were abundant elsewhere.
"I was most impressed with the finance minister of Mexico,
also talking to us today, about reforms they make to bring
companies to share risks," he said.