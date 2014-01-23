DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 Iran will have a new,
attractive investment model for oil contracts by September as it
is keen to win back Western business, Iran's president and oil
minister told some of the world's most powerful oil executives
at a historic meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Three oil executives who were at the meeting and spoke with
Reuters on condition of anonymity said Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani and Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh had stressed the
importance of fossil fuel, with global energy demand rising.
The two Iranians also said the country's new administration
was keen to open up to Western investments and technology as
part of its drive towards rapprochement with the West.
"It was an impressive presentation," one of the oil
executives said.
(Reporting by Dmitri Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)