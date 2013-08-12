* Parliament begins debating Rouhani cabinet picks
* Some nominees criticised for being too close to opposition
* Legislators set to vote on cabinet this week
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Aug 12 President Hassan Rouhani said on
Monday he had chosen a cabinet to overcome Iran's economic
crisis and diplomatic isolation as parliament began debating
whether to approve his proposed ministers.
"Your vote of confidence in the ministers is not just a vote
for the individuals, it is a vote for the whole government and
its plans," the Iranian president told parliament.
Rouhani, a relatively moderate, mid-ranking cleric, took
office on Aug. 3 after winning a landslide in the June 14
presidential election over more conservative rivals.
He had promised to combat high inflation and unemployment,
pursue a more "constructive" foreign policy and allow greater
social freedoms than his hardline predecessor, Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad.
Rouhani, who won the support of centrist and reformist
voters but who also has close ties to conservative insiders,
said he had chosen a cabinet from across Iran's factions on the
basis of their experience rather than their political loyalties.
Many of his nominees are seasoned technocrats who served
under centrist former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and
reformist ex-President Mohammad Khatami, but conservative
factions in parliament are likely to oppose some of his choices.
Though widely recognised as an experienced and capable
manager, conservatives say proposed oil minister Bijan Zanganeh
is too close to pro-reform opposition leaders who had protested
against what they called a rigged presidential vote in 2009.
Zanganeh and Mohammad Ali Najafi, a technocrat picked for
education minister, visited Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei after the 2009 election to speak on behalf of the
opposition leaders, who are now under house arrest.
Conservatives refer to the months of protests which followed
the vote as a "sedition," and reformists have been largely
purged from powerful posts in the years since.
Ruhollah Hosseinian, a "principlist" conservative in
parliament, predicted on Saturday that 80 percent of Rouhani's
cabinet nominees would be approved, ISNA news agency said.
But he said the assembly would bar those "who made
statements in parliament and did not distance themselves from
the sedition".
Hossein Shariatmadari, hand-picked by Khamenei to edit the
influential hardline daily Kayhan, wrote in an editorial on
Monday that "the place for those who were present in the
sedition is prison and not the ministry".
In his speech on Monday, Rouhani said the oil ministry
required "active diplomacy" and endorsed Zanganeh for the post.
Western sanctions imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme have halved Tehran's oil exports since 2011, and its
aging oil fields need crucial upkeep.
In addition to repairing Iran's economy, Rouhani has pledged
to improve Iran's image abroad, tarnished by Ahmadinejad's
statements against Israel and questioning of the Holocaust.
On Monday, he said his government would pursue "threat
prevention and alleviation of tensions" in its foreign policy.
Rouhani's choice of foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif,
is a U.S.-educated former U.N. ambassador who has been at the
centre of several rounds of secret negotiations to try to
overcome decades of estrangement between Washington and Tehran.
Rouhani said he had known Zarif since the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq
war and called him the best man for the job, saying Iran needed
a "completely aware, efficient and expert" foreign minister.
Legislators began debating Rouhani's nominees after his
speech, and a vote of confidence is expected later this week.
(Edited by Jon Hemming and Alistair Lyon)