* Vote on new president's cabinet nominees expected
Wednesday
* Some nominees criticised for being too close to opposition
* Rouhani aims to ease economic crisis, diplomatic isolation
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Aug 12 President Hassan Rouhani said on
Monday he had chosen a cabinet to overcome Iran's economic
crisis and diplomatic isolation as parliament began debating
whether to approve his proposed ministers.
A relatively moderate, mid-ranking Shi'ite cleric, Rouhani
took office on Aug. 3 after scoring a landslide in the June 14
presidential election over more conservative rivals.
He has promised to combat high inflation and unemployment,
pursue a more "constructive" foreign policy and allow greater
social freedoms than hardline predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Rouhani, who won the support of centrist and reformist
voters but who also has good ties to conservative insiders, said
he had chosen a cabinet from across Iran's factions on the basis
of their experience rather than political loyalties.
"Your vote of confidence in the ministers is not just a vote
for the individuals, it is a vote for the whole government and
its plans," the Iranian president told parliament. Parliament is
expected to vote on Rouhani's cabinet choices on Wednesday.
Many of his nominees are seasoned technocrats who served
under centrist former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and
reformist ex-president Mohammad Khatami. But conservative
factions in parliament are likely to oppose some of his choices.
Though widely recognised as an experienced and capable
manager, proposed oil minister Bijan Zanganeh is, according to
conservatives, too close to pro-reform opposition leaders who
protested against what they called a rigged presidential vote in
2009.
Zanganeh and Mohammad Ali Najafi, a technocrat picked for
education minister, visited Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei after the 2009 election to speak on behalf of the
opposition leaders, who are now under house arrest.
Conservatives refer to the months of street unrest that
followed the vote as a "sedition," and reformists have been
largely purged from powerful posts in the years since.
Ruhollah Hosseinian, a "principlist" conservative in
parliament, predicted on Saturday that 80 percent of Rouhani's
cabinet nominees would be approved, ISNA news agency said.
But he said the assembly would bar those "who made
statements in parliament and did not distance themselves from
the sedition".
THE SHADOW OF "SEDITION"
Hossein Shariatmadari, hand-picked by Khamenei to edit the
influential hardline daily Kayhan, wrote in an editorial on
Monday that "the place for those who were present in the
sedition is prison and not the ministry".
Conservative member of parliament Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani
said the house could not ignore "the issue of the 2009
sedition". Facing Najafi, who along with other ministerial
nominees was present during the debate, he asked: "Do you
believe that what happened in 2009 was fraud or not?"
Ministers have not addressed the parliament, but have been
meeting with lawmakers on the sidelines.
In a possible measure of the support for the cabinet in
parliament, Fars news agency said 148 lawmakers had requested to
speak in favour of Rouhani's cabinet on Monday and 18 against.
In his speech, Rouhani said the oil ministry required
"active diplomacy" and endorsed Zanganeh for the post.
Western sanctions imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme have halved Tehran's oil exports since 2011, and its
aging oilfields need crucial upkeep.
In addition to repairing the economy, Rouhani has pledged to
improve Iran's image abroad, which was tarnished by
Ahmadinejad's bellicose statements against Israel and
questioning of the Holocaust.
On Monday, Rouhani said his government would pursue "threat
prevention and alleviation of tensions" in its foreign policy.
His pick for foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is a
U.S.-educated former U.N. ambassador who has been at the centre
of several rounds of secret negotiations to try to overcome
decades of estrangement between Washington and Tehran.
Rouhani said he had known Zarif since the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq
war and called him the best man for the job, saying Iran needed
a "completely aware, efficient and expert" foreign minister.
