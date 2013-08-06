DUBAI Aug 6 New Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that if the United States demonstrated goodwill towards Iran and an atmosphere of mutual respect was created, the way was open for talks to remove the concerns of both sides.

"What matters to us is the practical policy and strategy of the United States. If the United States shows goodwill and intentions ... and without any secret agenda, if they approach this way, then the way will be open," he told his first news conference as president.