DUBAI Feb 2 Iran has no problem with U.S. companies investing in the Islamic Republic, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised interview on Tuesday in which he urged foreign investment and diversification of his country's oil-reliant economy.

"If U.S. companies are willing to come and invest in Iran, to bring manufacturing to Iran, we have no problem with that," he said in footage aired on state TV. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Ralph Boulton)