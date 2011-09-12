TEHRAN, Sept 12 Russia said its gas firm Gazprom
, which once withdrew from Iran's energy sector due to
tightening international sanctions on the country, might take
part in developing an Iranian oil field, state television
reported on Monday.
"We have reached an agreement with the Iranian oil minister
to clear within the next month whether or not Gazprom will take
part in developing Azar field," Russia's Energy Minister Sergei
Shmatko told a news conference in Bushehr.
Iranian officials announced in August that Gazprom had been
excluded from the project after it missed several ultimatums.
The Russian energy giant had not signed a contract to
develop the on-shore field on the border with Iraq, but Iranian
media reported in March 2010 that it was about to do so.
The move is likely to anger the United States which has led
efforts to isolate Iran over its disputed nuclear programme.
Iran, the world's fifth largest oil producer, has been hit
by international sanctions over its refusal to halt uranium
enrichment which the West suspects is aimed at making nuclear
bombs. Tehran denies this.
Many foreign companies have been forced to pull out from the
Islamic state's energy sector due to the fear of sanctions.
Iranian officials usually downplay the impact of these
sanctions, saying they have had no or little impact on the
country's economy.
"The imposed sanctions on Iranian nation have increased our
power in the region ... We will strongly continue our work in
the nuclear field and will not pay any attention to the
sanction," Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, the head of Iran's Atomic
Energy Organisation (AEOI) told reporters in the city of
Bushehr.
The event was held to mark the Islamic state's first nuclear
power plant, built by Russia, joining the national grid.
Bushehr nuclear power plant is the first of a network of
nuclear power stations Iran says it is planning to build.
The plant was begun by German electronics giant
Siemens in the 1970s but the project was halted by Iran's
Islamic Revolution in 1979. Russia later completed the plant and
will supply its fuel.
(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi)