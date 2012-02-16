HAMBURG/LONDON Feb 16 Iranian traders are
in talks with Russian sellers over the import of grain which
will bypass western banking sanctions imposed on the Islamic
Republic, trade sources said on Thursday.
Sources said any deals were likely to be done in roubles
avoiding European Union and U.S. currency restrictions which
were covered by sanctions over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme.
"Talks are underway between Iranian importers and Russian
exporters about supplying corn and wheat with the letter of
credit denominated in roubles. The rouble denomination would
make international bank payments possible despite the
sanctions," one European trader said.
Iranian buyers are also in talks over importing corn via
Iraq, avoiding payment restrictions by supplying to a third
party for onward delivery, traders added.
(Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Jonathan Saul in London; editing
by Keiron Henderson and Veronica Brown)