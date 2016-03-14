(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON, March 14 Russia understands and accepts
Iranian demands to allow Tehran to fully regain pre-sanctions
oil output levels before joining any discussion about a global
output freeze, Iranian news agency Shana quoted Russian energy
minister as saying on Monday.
"Major oil producers shall coordinate with each other.
However, since Iran's production decreased under sanctions, we
totally understand Iran's position to increase production and
revive its share in the global markets," Shana quoted Alexander
Novak as saying.
"Within the framework of major oil producers (OPEC and
non-OPEC), Iran is liable to have an exclusive way for
increasing its oil production," Shana quoted Novak as saying
following a meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan
Zanganeh.
Top non-OPEC exporter Russia and OPEC's biggest producer
Saudi Arabia agreed last month to freeze oil output levels if
all other major producers agreed to join. Iran remains a major
obstacle to the deal as it wants to boost production volumes to
regain pre-sanctions output levels.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)