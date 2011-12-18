(Corrects spelling of Tatarstan throughout)
* Rare example of new foreign investment in Iran oil
* Russian republic of Tatarstan hopes for more cooperation
TEHRAN, Dec 18 Iran signed a deal
reportedly worth up to $1 billion with Russia's Tatneft
on Sunday to develop an oil field, a rare example of
new foreign investment into the oil and gas sector of a country
under ever tighter economic sanctions.
Oil Ministry website SHANA said the development at the
Zagheh oil field, on the Gulf coast of Bushehr province, would
produce 7,000 barrels per day (bpd) in its first phase, growing
to 55,000 barrels in a second phase of the contract.
Iran, the world's fifth biggest oil exporter, says it
produces 3.5 million bpd.
"This private company is one of the world's reputable
companies working in extraction of heavy oil which is why we
wanted to use its experiences," Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi was
quoted as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.
Qasemi declined to comment on the value of the contract,
saying it would be revealed after two months when the technical
details were finalised.
However, Naji Sadouni, the director of the state Petroleum
Engineering and Development Co., who signed the memorandum of
understanding with his Russian counterpart, said the value of
the contract was around $1 billion.
"The oil field will start production within 24 months and its
full production will be in 54 months," Mehr quoted Sadouni as
saying.
The president of the southern Russian republic of Tatarstan,
the home of Tatneft, in Tehran for the signing, also visited
Iran's giant South Pars gas field and said he hoped for further
economic cooperation with Iran.
"The diversity of projects in South Pars is unbelievable ...
I hope that in future Tatarstan becomes a place for
comprehensive Iran-Russia cooperation," Rustam Minnikhanov told
the official IRNA news agency.
Iran has been hit by international sanctions over its
nuclear programme which the West suspects might be aimed at
making bombs.
Tehran denies the charge. Many Western companies have pulled
out of Iran and few companies from elsewhere have shown
enthusiasm to take their place.
Russia has criticised new U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's
financial and energy sectors as "unacceptable" and said they
would damage any chances of renewing negotiations with Tehran
over its nuclear programme.
But there are few signs Russian investors are rushing to
replace Western ones. Iran said in October that it had
"excluded" Gazprom from Azar, a major on-shore oil
field for what it said was a failing to live up to its
undertakings.
(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)