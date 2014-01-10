LONDON/ANKARA Jan 10 Iran and Russia are
negotiating an oil-for-goods swap that would let Iran lift oil
exports substantially, in defiance of the Western sanctions that
helped force Tehran in November to agree a preliminary deal to
end its nuclear programme.
Three Russian and Iranian sources close to the negotiations
said final details were in discussion for a barter deal that
would see Moscow buy up to 500,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil
in exchange for Russian equipment and goods.
"Good progress is being made at the moment with strong
chances of success," said a Russian source. "We are discussing
the details and the date of signing a deal depends on those
details."
It is not clear whether the deal would be implemented before
the details of November's nuclear agreement in Geneva between
Iran and six world powers, including Russia, are finalised.
Technical talks beween Iran and the European Union on the
nuclear deal started on Thursday. The November Geneva deal was
designed to halt Iran's nuclear advances for six months to buy
time for a final settlement by May.
U.S. and European sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by
more than half over the past 18 months to about one million
barrels a day. Russia has no sanctions on Iran.
Russian purchases of 500,000 bpd of Iranian crude would lift
Iran's oil exports by 50 percent and provide a major filip to
its struggling economy. At current oil prices near $100 a barrel
Iran would earn about an additional $1.5 billion a month.
No details were available about the equipment and goods on
offer from Russia.
Given Russia is a major oil and gas exporter, the Iranian
oil would likely be exported from Iran on Russia's account, with
Russian goods and equipment bartered in exchange.
Most Iranian oil current goes to Asia.
Iran's biggest oil buyer is China, importing about 420,000
bpd in 2013, little changed on the year.
Other major Asian buyers of Iranian oil including Japan,
South Korea and India have cut purchases sharply under pressure
from Washington. Turkey and South Africa also have reduced or
eliminated imports.
