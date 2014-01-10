(Adds details)
By Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 10 Iran and Russia are
negotiating an oil-for-goods swap worth $1.5 billion a month
that would let Iran lift oil exports substantially, in defiance
of Western sanctions that helped force Tehran to agree a
preliminary deal to end its nuclear programme.
Russian and Iranian sources close to the barter negotiations
said final details were in discussion for a deal that would see
Moscow buy up to 500,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil in
exchange for Russian equipment and goods.
"Good progress is being made at the moment with strong
chances of success," said a Russian source. "We are discussing
the details and the date of signing a deal depends on those
details." The Kremlin declined comment.
"Our desire is to sign the deal as soon as possible," said a
senior Iranian official, who declined to be named. "Our
officials are discussing the matter with the Russians and
hopefully it will be inked soon, regardless of whether we can
reach a (nuclear) agreement in Geneva."
It is not clear whether the deal would be implemented before
the nuclear agreement, outlined in Geneva in November between
Iran and six world powers, is finalised.
Nor is it clear how Moscow will justify to other powers a
barter deal that could jeopardise the nuclear negotiations by
easing the economic pressure on Tehran.
Russia is one of the countries involved in the nuclear talks
but, unlike the United States and the European Union, has not
imposed sanctions on Iran.
Technical nuclear talks between Iran and the European Union
started on Thursday. The November deal was designed to halt
Iran's nuclear advances for six months to buy time for a final
settlement by May.
U.S. and European sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by
more than half over the past 18 months to about one million
barrels a day. Russia has no sanctions on Iran.
Russian purchases of 500,000 bpd of Iranian crude would lift
Iran's oil exports by 50 percent and provide a major boost to
its struggling economy. At current oil prices near $100 a barrel
Iran would earn about an additional $1.5 billion a month.
"Iran has to find a way to accommodate more exports: this is
the reason behind this," an Iranian official said. "Both sides
should rush for it. Russia will be able to guarantee a large
amount of trade with its neighbour and Iran will be able to
overcome its export difficulties."
No details were available about the equipment and goods on
offer from Russia.
Given Russia is a major oil exporter, the Iranian oil would
likely be exported from Iran on Russia's account, with Russian
goods and equipment bartered in exchange.
Most Iranian oil goes to Asia.
Iran's biggest oil buyer is China, importing about 420,000
bpd in 2013. Unlike Iran's other oil buyers, China has not cut
purchases much, despite efforts from the United States.
Other major Asian buyers of Iranian oil including Japan,
South Korea and India have cut imports sharply under pressure
from Washington. Turkey and South Africa also have reduced or
eliminated imports.
