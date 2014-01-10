* Tehran, Moscow discuss 500,000 bpd oil barter for Russian
goods
* Deal would lift Iran oil exports by about 50 pct
* Barter worth $1.5 bln a month would ease economic pressure
on Iran
* Iran and world powers negotiating details of nuclear deal
(Adds U.S. lawmaker Engel saying talks reckless and
irresponsible)
By Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 10 Iran and Russia are
negotiating an oil-for-goods swap worth $1.5 billion a month
that would enable Iran to lift oil exports substantially,
undermining Western sanctions that helped persuade Tehran in
November to agree to a preliminary deal to curb its nuclear
programme.
Russian and Iranian sources close to the barter negotiations
said final details were in discussion for a deal under which
Russia would buy up to 500,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil in
exchange for Russian equipment and goods.
"Good progress is being made at the moment with strong
chances of success," said a Russian source. "We are discussing
the details, and the date of signing a deal depends on those
details." The Kremlin declined comment.
"Our desire is to sign the deal as soon as possible," said a
senior Iranian official, who declined to be named. "Our
officials are discussing the matter with the Russians and
hopefully it will be inked soon, regardless of whether we can
reach a (nuclear) agreement in Geneva."
It is not clear whether the deal would be implemented before
the finalization of a nuclear agreement outlined in Geneva in
November between Iran and six world powers.
Nor is it clear how Russia would justify to other powers a
barter deal that could jeopardise the nuclear negotiations by
easing the economic pressure on Iran.
"It depends on whether the Russians agree to implement this
deal before there is a final resolution of the nuclear issues.
That would obviously be a very negative signal," said Gary
Samore, former nuclear non-proliferation czar for President
Barack Obama and now an academic and president of pro-sanctions
group United Against Nuclear Iran.
"It could very well be they just want to have this ready to
go the day after a nuclear deal is completed and they would then
be prepared to execute a barter arrangement."
U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the
House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was deeply troubled by
the report of the Iran-Russia talks. "This reckless and
irresponsible move raises serious questions about Russia's
commitment to ending Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons," Engel
said in a release.
Russia is one of the countries involved in the nuclear talks
but, unlike the United States and the European Union, has not
imposed sanctions on Iran.
Technical nuclear talks between Iran and the European Union,
representing six world powers, started on Thursday.
The November deal was designed to halt Iran's nuclear
advances for six months to buy time for a final settlement.
U.S. and European sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by
more than half over the past 18 months to about 1 million
barrels a day.
Russian purchases of 500,000 bpd of Iranian crude would lift
Iran's oil exports by 50 percent and provide a major boost to
its struggling economy. With current oil prices near $100 a
barrel, Iran would earn about an additional $1.5 billion a
month.
"Iran has to find a way to accommodate more exports: this is
the reason behind this," an Iranian official said. "Both sides
should rush for it. Russia will be able to guarantee a large
amount of trade with its neighbour and Iran will be able to
overcome its export difficulties."
No details were available about the equipment and goods on
offer from Russia.
Given Russia is a major oil exporter, the Iranian oil would
likely be exported from Iran on Russia's account, with Russian
goods and equipment bartered in exchange.
Most Iranian oil goes to Asia.
Iran's biggest oil buyer is China, which imported about
420,000 bpd in 2013. Unlike Iran's other oil buyers, China has
not cut purchases much, despite urging by the United States to
persuade.
Other major Asian buyers of Iranian oil, including Japan,
South Korea and India, have cut imports sharply under pressure
from Washington. Turkey also cut imports, while South Africa
eliminated them.
