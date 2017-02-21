Oil sits near half-year lows as global supply overhang weighs
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ
BEIRUT Feb 21 Iran announced Tuesday it will begin selling 100,000 barrels of oil a day to Russia within the next 15 days and receive payment half in cash and half in goods and services, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds MacKenzie comment, share price)