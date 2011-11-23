TEHRAN Nov 23 President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad on Wednesday denounced European countries that are
tightening sanctions on Iran as puppets of a U.S. master and
said he was surprised at their moves to isolate Tehran's central
bank.
"We have had no relations with America for the past 32 years
so we had no relationship with them yesterday and won't have
tomorrow," Ahmadinejad said in a speech broadcast live on state
television.
"But we are surprised by these European puppets, who
immediately repeat whatever their master says like impotent
servants."
The United States, Britain and Canada announced new
sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors on Monday and
the European Union followed suit the next day in a concerted
effort to pressure Tehran to halt its nuclear programme.
Britain banned all transactions with the Central Bank of
Iran; France and the Netherlands have called for similar action.
The move has rattled politicians in Iran where some lawmakers
have called for the expulsion of the British ambassador.
"They have said 'we should cut relations with the central
bank and block the money of the Iranian people'," Ahmadinejad
said, accusing Western countries of wanting to plunder Iranian
bank accounts abroad to ease their own economic crises.
"Any expropriation of the Iranian people's foreign exchange
reserves is considered major theft and the Iranian people will
treat those who do this as thieves," he told a large crowd
gathered at an outdoor venue near Tehran.
The latest sanctions were prompted by a U.N. nuclear
watchdog report that suggested Iran has worked on an atomic bomb
design. Tehran maintains its nuclear work is entirely peaceful
and said the report was based on false Western intelligence.
(Reporting by Mitra Amiri; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)