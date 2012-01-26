* Iran says EU hurting itself by oil ban
* Parliament to discuss cutting crude exports early
* Central bank moves to stem currency slide
(updates)
By Hashem Kalantari
TEHRAN, Jan 26 The European Union rather
than Iran will lose out under new EU sanctions banning Iranian
oil, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Thursday as lawmakers
said they might cut supplies to EU countries ahead of a July 1
deadline.
"It is the West that needs Iran and the Iranian nation will
not lose from the sanctions," Ahmadinejad said in his first
public comments on the issue since the EU's 27 member states
agreed the ban on Monday.
"There was a time when 90 percent of our trade was with the
Europeans. It has now dropped to 10 percent. We didn't call for
this. Cut it (trade) and let's see who will incur the loss," he
said in excerpts of a speech broadcast on state radio.
Tehran has said the EU's six-month phase-in for the ban
indicates its difficulties in cutting Iranian oil supplied as it
faces unprecedented economic uncertainties due to a debt crisis.
The EU is Iran's second biggest oil customer after China.
Parliament will debate on Sunday a bill that would oblige
the government to halt oil exports ahead of the July 1 deadline
the EU set in order to soften the blow to the ailing economies
of Greece, Italy and others to whom Iran is a major supplier.
"All European countries that made Iran the target of their
sanctions will not be able to buy even one drop of oil from Iran
and oil taps will be turned off to them so that they will not
play with fire again," lawmaker Nasser Soudani told the
semi-official Mehr news agency.
The EU move and new U.S. measures aimed at making it harder
for countries around the world to buy oil from Iran, OPEC's
second biggest exporter, constitute the toughest sanctions yet
aimed at pressuring Tehran to curb its nuclear programme.
They come as Ahmadinejad is struggling to control rising
inflation and a currency crisis which itself was partly caused
by the psychological impact of the new sanctions.
Central Bank Governor Mahmoud Bahmani told state television
that in addition to higher bank interest rates announced on
Wednesday, Tehran would enforce a single exchange rate from
Saturday, an attempt to stamp out a black market where dollars
have soared due to fears over the sanctions.
(Writing by Robin Pomeroy)